Chiefs must spend R18m winnings wisely

Kaizer Chiefs should take heart from the fact that even though they played "negative football" in most of the CAF Champions League campaign, they still managed to reach the final of the competition.

With the R18m-plus they accumulated for being finalists, management should spend it wisely by buying quality, not overage players. The likes of Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande, Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Philani Zulu and Lazalous Kambole, to mention a few, must have their contracts terminated.

Chiefs and Orlando Pirates shouldn't imitate the likes of Swallows FC who have gained the notoriety of being labelled the "old age home" simply because they buy old crocks.

Recent developments at Chiefs give hope. The chairman has realised that his son, Bobby "Bobsteak" Motaung, has been costing the club big time in recent years, that's why he has been grooming Jessica and Kaizer Motaung Jnr. The Love and Peace folk suffered a lot emotionally due to Bobby's bungling with "Dax's" signature.

The re-signing of Stuart Baxter is seen as a recycling stuff by some soccer scribes, but can any football-loving fan remind us of a tenure where he became a flop when he was a head coach? We remember him for winning trophies.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron