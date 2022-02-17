Bruised Usuthu hope to take pain out on Horoya AC

AmaZulu were given a shabby introduction to the CAF Champions League group stages by Raja Casablanca, and they will look to learn from that experience when they take on Guinea's Horoya AC on Thursday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium (9pm).

The Durban outfit lost 1-0 in their opening Group B encounter away against the Moroccan giants last weekend. Usuthu head coach Benni McCarthy complained about Raja's delaying tactics once they found the only goal.

Such tactics are a norm in Africa's premium club competition, and they did frustrate the Champions League debutants from KwaZulu-Natal.

Zambian international Augustine Mulenga spoke about the experience of playing away in the CAF Champions League and the lessons they have learnt on their travels.

“What we learnt from that game is that when you're playing an away game you won't have a lot of chances to score. If you can have one or two you have to score, you have to use them.

“Not to complain, but when you're playing away the referees won't be on your side. When you have a chance, you have to use it. You have to be disciplined in how you mark and not make a lot of mistakes,” said Mulenga.

AmaZulu are in third place in Group B while their upcoming opponents Horoya anchor the group. Raja and Algerian side ES Setif are in first and second place.

Right-back Thembela Sikhakhane wants his side to use the home advantage when they play Horoya and to make a charge to qualify for the knockout stages.

“The game we came from was a difficult one. We could have won but unfortunately we lost because of our mistakes,” said Sikhakhane.

“Going to the next game in the group stages, I think we have learnt from the first game. We'll fix our mistakes and try by all means to win.

“We have the advantage of playing at home. We are determined to do better so we can qualify past the group stages and go to the knockout stages.”