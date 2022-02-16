‘Those are fairy tales. That would never happen’ — Pitso on working in Europe

Working at a top European league is so unattainable that it would be “a fairy-tale story” for a black African coach.

So says Pitso Mosimane, who has just become the first African coach and Ahly the first club from the continent to win back-to-back Fifa Club World Cup bronze medals, attaining the feat beating Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in Saturday's playoff.

In the wake of more records set as coach of the Egyptian giants, Mosimane was asked if he still harboured aspirations of working in Europe, and whether the English Premier League would be his dream destination.

“Those are fairy-tale stories, my brother. That would never happen,” the coach, controversially overlooked for Fifa's coach of the year shortlist for 2021, told a press conference of the SA Football Journalists’ Association on Wednesday.

Mosimane related a conversation he had with Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke — when the two were panellists for SuperSport's TV coverage of the 2018 World Cup — which drove home the challenge black coaches face securing jobs in Europe.

“Dwight Yorke said to me, 'Forget about Europe, you're never going to go to Europe. If we [black players] have scored goals in the Champions League, and have created so much history at big clubs like Man United, we have qualified for [coaching] badges from Europe, and we never get that... you will never get that'.

“He said, 'You want to tell me that with all the black coaches in Europe nobody can coach [at top level]?'”