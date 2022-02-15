Chiefs, City look to bounce back to winning ways after cup losses

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keegan Dolly has urged the club to shift their attention to the DStv Premiership following their early exit in the Nedbank Cup. Amakhosi face Cape Town City today at the Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm).

Dolly was left upset and sad after the shock loss to TS Galaxy in the cup and he wants his team to redeem themselves against Eric Tinkler's unpredictable City.

"Obviously, we are very disappointed, not only because we lost but the way we played. We were not ourselves on the day, the movement off the ball, our pressing shape wasn't us," said Dolly of Saturday's 0-1 loss to Galaxy.

"it's good that we have a game on Tuesday [today] so that we can rectify our mistakes and get our confidence back. This game is a good chance for everyone to come back and just do their best and win on the day.

"It was disappointing to go out like that, especially early in the competition. Now we shift our focus on the league and do our best to reach the highest we can in the league, it starts on Tuesday. We all know it's not easy going, Cape Town [City] is a good team. They are good on the ball, it's going to be a good game for us. It's important for us to come back as a team."

City themselves are in the same predicament as Chiefs, having to nurse a cup competition heartache after they were edged out by Royal AM.

Left-back Terrence Mashego said City played well despite being knocked out. He said the team must look for consistency in their performance against Chiefs.

"We lost to Royal AM but overall we didn't have a bad game," said Mashego. "We just have to build up from the performance we had on Saturday, that's something we are looking forward to continuing.

"We had a session and managed to go through tactics, they have a good squad, they have a number of quality players, they have a balanced team.

"So, we have to make sure we are strong as a team and not concede. We need to score as early as possible," added the 23-year-old.

Fixtures

Today: Royal v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth, 5.30pm; Maritzburg v SuperSport, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm; Cape Town City v Chiefs, Cape Town, 7.30pm.

Tomorrow: Stellenbosch v Swallows, Danie Craven, 5.30pm; Pirates v Arrows, Orlando, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Chippa v Royal, Sisa Dukashe, 3.30pm; Swallows v Galaxy, Dobsonville, 6pm.

Sunday: Arrows v Cape Town City, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v Baroka, Ellis Park, 6pm.