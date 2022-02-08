Striker Lekay feels Galaxy can send Chiefs packing

Even though they struggled in the DStv Premiership before the Africa Cup of Nations recess, TS Galaxy striker Wayde Lekay is optimistic that they can cause an upset by knocking Kaizer Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup.

The two teams will meet in the first round of the knockout competition at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 6pm. The Rockets ended the Amakhosi's chances of winning the title when they beat them in the 2019 final and will be desperate to avoid the embarrassment of an early exit in this competition.

Lekay, however, said they have seen a lot of improvement from the team since the recess and that they are looking to win this match to turn their fortunes around in the league.

“The coaches have had a good time to install their style of football because it was a bit difficult for them to come in and do that when the season was on,” Lekay explained to Sowetan yesterday.

“It was difficult to change things and adapt to the style of football, but with the mini preseason that we got now and looking in the friendlies and at the training, it seems to be working.

“And with the squad we have, we can easily cause an upset again. It has been a good atmosphere at training and there is a lot of improvement from what the coaches want. And going to this game there is a lot of confidence in the team and the technical team.

“It has been a good break. It is just about taking what we have been doing into the game.”

And while they remain rooted to the bottom of the league table, the 24-year-old insists they are focusing all their energy on both the league and the knockout competition.

“We are a team that can compete on all levels, whether it is in the Nedbank Cup or league. If we focus on all the matches we can win them. I don’t see it as a problem,” he said.

“There are no better opponents to judge ourselves [against] than Chiefs and take that performance into our league games...

“It’s been a long break from football and all the teams are using this competition to see if they are ready for the league.”