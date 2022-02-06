WATCH | Why the Al Ahly fans chanted Pitso Mosimane's name in Abu Dhabi’s Al Nahyan Stadium

After the final whistle the Egyptian club’s supporters remained behind and chanted Mosimane’s name. It was a sign of their appreciation of the coach who has won five trophies since his move to Ahly from Mamelodi Sundowns in late 2020 — including back-to-back Caf Champions Leagues and Super Cups — and of what will be seen as one of Mosimane’s finest victories with the Red Devils.

FIFA's bizarre scheduling clash meant Ahly had six players missing against Mexican outfit Monterrey because they are still on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt, who meet Senegal in Sunday night's final in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Ahly's list of stars still at the Nations Cup includes goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenaway, striker Sherif, midfielders Hamdi Fathi and Amr El Solia, and defenders Ayman Ashraf and Akram Tawfik. Ahly's injuries include Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau, Badr Benoun, Ammar Hamdy and Salah Mohsen.

With his national stars back Mosimane will plot another win in Tuesday’s semifinal against South American champions Palmeiras, who Ahly beat on penalties in the third-place playoff last year.

That would see Ahly into the final, most likely against Chelsea, which would be only the second time after Democratic Republic of the Congo's TP Mazembe in 2010 that an African team reached the Club World Cup last match.

