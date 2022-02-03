How alcohol nearly destroyed soccer stars

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye revealed during a Diageo held at Konka in Pimville, Soweto, yesterday that he has been in 15 accidents in life.

The beverage company launched the "Wrong Side of the Road" campaign, which is aimed at raising awareness against driving under the influence and alcohol abuse.

The event hosted by Sunday Times sports editor Bareng-Batho Kortjaas, included panellists such as Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana, SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler, former African Wanderers striker Phumlani Mkhize and Khanye.

The panel shared stories of their backgrounds, lessons learnt in their lives and offered counsel to younger players.

Khanye, who has since reconciled his life from years of alcohol abuse and has established himself as a popular pundit, shared a story that had the attendees gasping, relating how he had had 15 car accidents while being under the influence of alcohol.

"I come from a very difficult experience, it was meant to be, because if it hadn't happened to me, who was it supposed to happen to?" opened up Khanye.

"It was a learning curve, what mattered was my reaction. I listened to the calling, I thank the church I go to for the direction.

"I had about 15 accidents and in all of them I was drunk. I grew up in a bad background. I made many mistakes, sleeping with many women without protection. Looking back now, some of my friends passed away in accidents while I rolled over 15 times. That made me strong," he said.

Another story that moved the audience was that of former Bafana Bafana striker Phumlani "BMX" Mkhize, who used to form a deadly attack at Wanderers alongside Sibusiso Zuma and Siyabonga Nomvethe in the late 1990s.

Mkhize told how alcohol abuse took away his livelihood and messed up his family structure.

"Life is something, you have to respect it. I had everything and today I have nothing; not even a car, house or wife," said Mkhize.

"So, I must say alcohol destroyed my life and career because looking back then and now, there's a difference. If I had managed myself when I was playing and active, I wouldn't have been in the situation I am in [now]," said Mkhize.

He went on to narrate a near-death experience story coming from drunk driving.

"Khanye had 15 accidents, I had four. In my last one, I had a cut over my skull and I woke up after three days in a coma. I thought I was dead. I woke up with the nurse in front of me, I thought it was an angel. Alcohol almost destroyed my life."