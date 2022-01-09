TS Galaxy unveil a second signing as coach Sead Ramovic attempts to move away from the basement

Basement boys TS Galaxy have announced a second signing in as many days as coach Sead Ramovic plots a move away from the foot of the DStv Premiership table when the league resumes in mid-February.

Cape Town City attacking midfielder Shane Roberts is the latest arrival as he joins on a six-month loan, just 24 hours after the club announced a three-year contract for winger Lefa Hlongwane.

The 23-year-old Roberts has made just five substitute appearances at City this season and has been given the chance to gain experience at struggling Galaxy.

“I'm excited to join TS Galaxy. This is a new chapter for me in my career,” Roberts said in a media statement from the club. “I want to help the club improve its league position. I aim to assist the club progress and grow using my qualities. We have to get the club to where it belongs.

“This is a new challenge and I'm ready to embrace it. For me, it is the new province and climate. I'm here to express new things with the club. I'm happy to be where I am right now. I'm looking forward to spending my time with the Rockets and I'm here to stay.” Roberts is a junior international who has perhaps not kicked on in his career as he would have hoped.

He made his debut for City as a teenager in 2018 but has 43 appearances and two goals since then. Of those, only 13 are starts.

“I'm happy with the acquisition of Shane,” Ramovic says. “He will add a much-needed value to our midfield. He is a good quality player with a lot of experience and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

The acquisition of Hlongwane is perhaps more of a risk with the player having had his contract terminated at two clubs in the last eight months — first Black Leopards and then Maritzburg United. With Leopards it was reportedly because he took part in an Easter tournament which was in contravention of his contract, while no official reason was given for his departure from Maritzburg, though reports later surfaced that he had been late for a number of training sessions.

Both are attacking players with decent top-flight credentials as Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi seeks to use his extensive contacts in the domestic game as a former intermediary to build a sharper squad for the second half of the campaign.