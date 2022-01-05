New PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu: ‘You can be assured there is no crisis’

New Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu says he is formulating a plan to alleviate the backlog in disciplinary cases caused by the resignation of predecessor Nande Becker.

Majavu’s temporary appointment to the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season in May was confirmed at a PSL press conference on Wednesday.

The renowned lawyer, who had a previous and efficient tenure as PSL prosecutor in the 2000s and served briefly as CEO in 2011, said he had begun in December to address a backlog of cases left when Becker resigned effective the end of November.

“For the record, I’m Zola Majavu, I’m the current PSL prosecutor until the end of the season and then we’ll take it from there,” Majavu said, taking the podium for an impromptu introduction at Wednesday’s televised press conference.

“I can also confirm that I have indeed received a handover report from my predecessor, for which I thank him.

“We have been working throughout the last part of December. I do have a sense of what is outstanding and what is pressing from a timing point of view. My team and I are going to meet straight after this to develop a project plan, because the idea is to use the January period to play catch-up.

“There is no crisis from what I have assessed. And I’m hoping that the clubs will also co-operate because we have to truncate the timelines in terms of the notice period. There will be some charges going out this afternoon — the details of which I cannot disclose until those affected have been notified.

“And this is how we are going to engage with you.”

Majavu promised a much-improved system to communicate disciplinary charges and outcomes to the media and public.