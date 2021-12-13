Tim Sukazi to demand answers after scuffle with Pirates security
Galaxy owner's all-access card rendered useless at Orlando
TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi wants clarity from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on why he was denied access to the Orlando Stadium change rooms before their 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership match on Saturday.
A video of Sukazi being pushed and shoved by the Pirates security personnel, while his officials were also trying to force him through the door, went viral on social media at the weekend.
Several police officers are seen trying to calm the situation after the team owner was manhandled by the security personnel.
Sukazi holds an all-access accreditation to any PSL match. It is a mystery why he was denied entry to the Orlando Stadium dressing rooms.
The club chair said he would write to the league to seek clarity on why he was not allowed inside the field as he ended up using a VIP entrance.
“We want answers from the league. We will review this matter and we will take every step necessary to demand answers,” Sukazi told eNCA yesterday.
“The league must explain the meaning of the words 'all access' and also the behaviour that occurs in the assault and manhandling, including the police. If it means we take legal action, that is what we will do.”
Sowetan has been informed that this is not the first time that Sukazi and Pirates security personnel clashed.
In January, at their match that ended 1-1 at the same venue, it is alleged that a scuffle broke out between Pirates security personnel and Sukazi after he was denied entry into the change room, according to a club official familiar with the situation.
Also, in September, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, despite being accredited, was denied entry to the same venue for Pirates' league match against Mamelodi Sundowns. Broos ended up missing the action and the PSL issued an apology to the Belgian.
Sukazi described the incident as embarrassing to the league's sponsors.
“I’m lost for words, to be honest. I think what happened is a disgrace to football and it is a shame to the game,” he said during the TV interview.
“It is a disgrace to the sponsors of the league and every stakeholder to the game. I was denied access for no apparent reason.
“When Cape Town City comes to our home games, I don’t demand a card from John Comitis or even if Kaizer Motaung comes to Mbombela I would not demand an accreditation, but [on Saturday] I carried it myself.”
Pirates football administrator Floyd Mbele could not be reached for comment yesterday, and the club did not issue any statement on the matter.
