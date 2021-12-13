Tim Sukazi to demand answers after scuffle with Pirates security

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi wants clarity from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on why he was denied access to the Orlando Stadium change rooms before their 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership match on Saturday.

A video of Sukazi being pushed and shoved by the Pirates security personnel, while his officials were also trying to force him through the door, went viral on social media at the weekend.

Several police officers are seen trying to calm the situation after the team owner was manhandled by the security personnel.

Sukazi holds an all-access accreditation to any PSL match. It is a mystery why he was denied entry to the Orlando Stadium dressing rooms.

The club chair said he would write to the league to seek clarity on why he was not allowed inside the field as he ended up using a VIP entrance.

“We want answers from the league. We will review this matter and we will take every step necessary to demand answers,” Sukazi told eNCA yesterday.

“The league must explain the meaning of the words 'all access' and also the behaviour that occurs in the assault and manhandling, including the police. If it means we take legal action, that is what we will do.”

Sowetan has been informed that this is not the first time that Sukazi and Pirates security personnel clashed.

In January, at their match that ended 1-1 at the same venue, it is alleged that a scuffle broke out between Pirates security personnel and Sukazi after he was denied entry into the change room, according to a club official familiar with the situation.