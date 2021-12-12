WATCH | TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi shockingly manhandled at Orlando Stadium

TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi was involved in a fracas at his team's DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening when security officials denied him access to the field.

Galaxy posted a video of the incident on their official Twitter account, which shows Sukazi being shockingly manhandled.

The incident apparently took place before the game, lost 2-0 by Galaxy. In the video, security officials can be seen preventing Sukazi entrance to a door that leads to the press conference area, change rooms and tunnel that gives access to the field at Orlando.