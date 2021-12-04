English FA CEO apologises for Wembley chaos at Euro final after scathing review

The Football Association (FA) CEO Mark Bullingham apologised to fans on Friday for the “terrible experience” during the European Championship final between England and Italy at Wembley, after an independent review said it was a “near miss” of fatalities.

The July 11 final, won by Italy in a penalty shoot-out, was marred by clashes between supporters and officials in and around England's national stadium, with hundreds of ticketless fans breaching security cordons.

The review conducted by Baroness Louise Casey of Blackstock stated it was “clear we were close to fatalities and/or life-changing injuries for some, potentially many” of the fans in attendance after 17 mass breaches of Wembley's gates.

“That this should happen anywhere in 21st century Britain is a source of concern. That it should happen at our national stadium and on the day of our biggest game of football for 55 years is a source of national shame,” the review said.

Bullingham said the FA accepted the findings and added there were “important learnings” for the body and other agencies.“The FA apologises for the terrible experience that many suffered within Wembley on what should have been a historic night for the game,” Bullingham said in a statement.