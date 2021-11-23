WATCH | Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane fumes at question in press conference
Pitso Mosimane furiously lashed out at a member of the Egyptian media when questioned about bringing on Mozambican forward Luis Miquissone late in Al Ahly’s hard-fought 3-2 Egyptian Premier League win away against Ghazl El Mahalla SC on Monday night.
In a video taken during the post-match press conference that has gone viral, Mosimane angrily reacts to the question of why he brought on new signing Miquissone for Hossam Hassan in the 78th minute.
This was after Hassan had replaced Mohamed Sherif six minutes earlier in the league match at El Mahalla Stadium in El-Mahalla El-Kubra, in the Nile Delta, between Alexandria and Port Said.
“So Amar must play winger?” Mosimane questions in the video.
He continues: “So Luis must not play? Are you serious? Why must Luis not play? Why?
“Why don’t you ask when Hussein [El Shahat] comes in? Why don’t you ask [Ammar] Hamdi comes? Why do you ask about Luis?
“Who won the free-kick?” Mosimane asked, then, asked again, this time shouting: “Who won the free-kick?
Having been in some pressers there, fully understand why coach Pitso would respond like this. At times, you should be clear with the agenda, so that it doesn’t come back again….pic.twitter.com/AomKvqFxKg— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) November 22, 2021
“Where did we get the ball from? From Luis. Ammam?
“Luis is a player of Al Ahly and he will play. Luis will play here. The same opportunity as Hamdi, the same opportunity as Hussein.
“Everybody plays. And I substitute everybody. I substitute [Percy] Tau, whether he scores or not, I substitute [Mohamed] Sherif, I substitute [Mohamed Magdi] Kafsha, I substitute everybody.
“We don’t have a star here. We have all equal good players.”
Mosimane then stands up, saying, “Thank you”, and ending the conference.
Ahly continued their bright start to the 2021-22 season going to a fifth straight league win, which also included a 5-3 win against bitter Cairo rivals Zamalek, to top the table. Ahly have 15 points, Pyramids FC 13 and Zamalek 10.
