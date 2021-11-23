WATCH | Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane fumes at question in press conference

Pitso Mosimane furiously lashed out at a member of the Egyptian media when questioned about bringing on Mozambican forward Luis Miquissone late in Al Ahly’s hard-fought 3-2 Egyptian Premier League win away against Ghazl El Mahalla SC on Monday night.

In a video taken during the post-match press conference that has gone viral, Mosimane angrily reacts to the question of why he brought on new signing Miquissone for Hossam Hassan in the 78th minute.

This was after Hassan had replaced Mohamed Sherif six minutes earlier in the league match at El Mahalla Stadium in El-Mahalla El-Kubra, in the Nile Delta, between Alexandria and Port Said.

“So Amar must play winger?” Mosimane questions in the video.

He continues: “So Luis must not play? Are you serious? Why must Luis not play? Why?

“Why don’t you ask when Hussein [El Shahat] comes in? Why don’t you ask [Ammar] Hamdi comes? Why do you ask about Luis?

“Who won the free-kick?” Mosimane asked, then, asked again, this time shouting: “Who won the free-kick?