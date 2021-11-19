United's Ntshangase wary of resurgent Chiefs

The Soweto giants won three of their past four league matches and seem to be on the right track after their slow start to their league campaign

Maritzburg United midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase is worried about the resurgence of Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their DStv Premiership encounter at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm.



