Sundowns to finally get stars added to their crest in recognition of winning 10 league titles

Mamelodi Sundowns will finally get their wish to have three stars added to their crest in recognition of winning 10 domestic league titles (La Decima) after it emerged that the decision will be taken at the Premier Soccer League's annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday afternoon.

The Brazilians snatched La Decima after they won the league title from under the noses of rivals Kaizer Chiefs on the dramatic last day of the 2019/020 season after beating Black Leopards 3-0.

Sundowns officials referred TimesLIVE to the PSL, but the league had not responded to questions from TimesLIVE at the time of publishing the story.

“We cannot comment on the issue of the AGM because the agenda is set by the PSL, so you can to speak to the PSL,” said Sundowns senior official Yogesh Singh.

TimesLIVE understands the PSL executive committee has resolved that a club be given one star for one league title, two stars for five league titles, three stars for ten league titles and four stars for 20 league titles that were won since 1971.

This decision is expected to be rubber-stamped by the AGM on Thursday and in the case of Sundowns, the star for winning the Champions League will remain on top of their crest while the three stars for winning the league ten times will be at the bottom.

Kaizer Chiefs will wear three stars as they have won the league 13 times since 1971, but they have not won the continental title as they lost in the final to Al Ahly last season.

Pirates will have one Champions League star for winning the tournament in 1995 and they will have two more stars as they have won nine league titles since 1971.

SuperSport United will get one star for having won three league titles in succession under coach Gavin Hunt between 2007 and 2010.

In July, Sundowns told their supporters in a statement that they requested the PSL to have a star for winning 10 league titles and were waiting for a response at that time.

“Since winning our 10th Premier Soccer League title in September 2020, it was widely reported in the media and expected by our supporters that Mamelodi Sundowns would add a star to its badge that would symbolise its 10 PSL titles, as is common practice in leagues on the continent and across the world.

“Due to the unprecedented nature of our achievement, there had not been any previous provision in the PSL rules to deal with the awarding of this accolade.

“Mamelodi Sundowns presented this to the PSL at the close of the 2019/2020 season, and we are still awaiting permission to place a ‘10th title star’ on our badge,” read the Sundowns statement in July.