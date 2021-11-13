Egypt draw in Angola to advance to African World Cup playoffs

Egypt survived a scare to claim a 2-2 draw away to Angola and become the fourth side to win their group in the African World Cup qualifiers and progress to March's playoffs that will decide the continent’s five teams at the World Cup in Qatar next year.

Egypt rallied from two goals down to secure the point they needed to ensure they win Group F with a game to spare, moving to 11 points from five matches and an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the standings.

It had looked as though they would have to delay their celebrations when debutant Helder Costa and M'Bala Nzola, with a penalty, put Angola 2-0 up.

But Mohamed Elneny pulled a goal back just before halftime and Akram Tawfik grabbed the equaliser after an hour, much to the relief of new Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz, as they joined Mali, Morocco and Senegal in the next stage.

Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a second-half penalty as they moved into second place in the group with a 1-0 home win over Libya. African champions Algeria kept their destiny in their own hands with a 4-0 drubbing of minnows Djibouti in Group A.