BaGhana beware: Some genuine talent in General Broos’ young Bafana brigade

As Bafana Bafana meet Ghana in Cape Coast in the decisive final Group G 2022 World Cup qualifier on Sunday night (kickoff 9pm) the main objective of the campaign — unearthing and giving experience to new talent — has already been met.

Broos and his young team, with many front-line players omitted as the coach used the Qatar World Cup qualifiers to build towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, would love to go to the next and final round of qualifying, and, almost unimaginably, even further.

Needing a win or draw against a Black Stars (10 points) who have blown cold more than hot in the qualifiers, Bafana (13 points) stand a real chance of winning Group G.

On the back of an unheard of four qualifying wins in a row Broos’ young combination, growing in confidence with each result, have every chance of the win or draw they need to reach the last, single-tie home-and-away round.

They beat an understrength Ghana 1-0 at FNB Stadium in September. The script for the Black Stars was that the return of the likes of Jordan and Andre Ayew and Daniel Amartey would see them earn the results that would see them power back to the top of Group G.