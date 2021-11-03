Soccer

Fresh from lifting cup, Sundowns want more

Lakay warns foot won’t come off pedal as Maritzburg visit

03 November 2021 - 07:10
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Lyle Lakay of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns utility left-back Lyle Lakay has emphasised winning the MTN8 hasn’t divested the Brazilians of their burning desire to still win all the trophies on offer.

Sundowns eventually clinched their first MTN8 title since 2007 by overcoming Cape Town City on penalties on Saturday. The Brazilians have since shifted focus to their league tie against Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this afternoon (5.30pm).

“We’re still hungry. Like we said, we want to win every trophy at the end. Nothing has changed. The mandate is still the same [even after the MTN8 success],” said Lakay.

“Obviously, we won the MTN8 but I think we have to forget about that now. Actually, we’ve already forgotten about it because we know we have a game against Maritzburg. We had our moment when we had to celebrate but as professionals we have to now focus on the next game.”

That Maritzburg haven’t played a game since beating TS Galaxy 1-0 on October 23 looks to be unsettling Lakay, highlighting having played the MTN8 final three days earlier might give the Rockets an edge over them. However, Lakay underlined they’ll give it a fight to emerge victorious.

“They haven’t played since their game against Galaxy. They had a few days off, so I think they’ll be fresher than us. But having said that, I still think we’re professional enough to fight hard. We’re capable of getting three points. We want the three points and we’ll do everything to get it,” Lakay said.

The Sundowns full-back also warned his teammates to be on guard to deal with Maritzburg's double Hlongwanes – Bongokuhle and Lefa. 

“Maritzburg have a few players that are dangerous. Most of the time, they want to play on the break [attacks]. Both Hlongwanes [Lefa and Bongokuhle] are very quick… they can play on the counter,” noted Lakay.

“Both of them are skilful. They are two players we have to watch out for and a striker because the main threat is their front three.”

