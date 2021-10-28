Soccer

Fans fume as PSL opens cup final for connected 'elites'

'League is trying to deal with politicians using us supporters'

28 October 2021 - 07:15
Neville Khoza Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns fans were hoping to return to the stadium for their team's MTN8 final against Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, but will have to watch on TV again as only 2000 'elites' are allowed.
After the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed that a total of 2,000 people would be allowed to attend the MTN8 final between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, some supporters were disappointed as they felt left out at the expense of a few connected individuals.

In a statement released yesterday, the league said “the attendees will be made up of tickets issued to sponsors of the league as per contract obligations, MTN8 finalists member club’s allocation and accredited personnel [working staff, members of the media, players, technical team members and match officials]”.

As a result there will be no tickets available for sale, as sponsors and clubs will decide who in their network can attend the match. This has infuriated some fans as they feel they were not considered at all, after waiting nearly two years to attend a domestic league game.

Jerry Mokgehle, the chairperson of the Sundowns supporters branch in Gauteng North, said this proves that the supporters are not taken seriously.

“There is nowhere they are talking about the supporters and we are having an issue on that part,” Mokgehle told Sowetan yesterday.

“If you check, all those people have always been there at the stadium. I was thinking 2,000 is supporters only, but those are already accredited people.

“It simply says nothing about the supporters. It talks about the sponsors of the league and so forth. That is why we are disappointed. 

“If you say tickets are not for sale, you supporters are not allowed, this will mean  supporters are not allowed at the stadium That number of 2,000 should have been made up of supporters.

Ntshumeni Thando, the chairperson of the Sundowns supporters branch in Limpopo, echoed Mokgehle's sentiments.

“It’s bad. I mean, Safa has already done a pilot project (during Bafana v Ethiopia earlier this month) and it was a success but I think PSL is trying to deal with politicians using us as supporters,” Thando said.

“After a pilot project with Safa, one would have expected us to go to the stadium but the statement says they are prepared to allow anyone but not supporters. It is disappointing. We’ve been waiting for the announcement but now this.”

A Cape Town City supporter, who asked us not to publish his name, also expressed his disappointment.

“I had already budgeted for this final and I don’t think now I will go. It is disappointing.”

