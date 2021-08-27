Kekana will not play for Sundowns again, with club making alternative offers

Inspirational former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana will not play for the Brazilians again.

The 36-year-old, who represented Sundowns with distinction for more than a decade, is not part of the playing plans for the 2021-22 season and is in discussions with the club on the way forward.

TimesLIVE has it on good authority that Downs have given the veteran central midfielder an option of staying at the club in a different capacity — among the back room staff — or going out on loan, then coming back to be honoured after he retires from playing.

This month Kekana’s central midfield partner in crime, Tiyani Mabunda, retired and took up the role of club ambassador. In the past Surprise Moriri went out on loan to Highlands Park and returned after one season to coach in Downs’ junior structures.

A source, who did not want to be named, said the arrangement has been offered to Kekana.

“The club is committed to honouring the remainder of his contract, which comes to an end at the end of this current season, and they want him to stay beyond his playing days.