Sundowns ladies book ticket to Cairo

Mamelodi Sundowns will represent SA at the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League in Cairo, Egypt, before the end of the year.

This after they defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in Durban last weekend to win the Cosafa CAF Champions League qualifiers.

Goals were scored by Melinda Kgadiete, Nonhlanhla Mthandi and Boitumelo Rabale. Andisiwe Mgcoyi was player of the match.

“My mind was already in Egypt. I was already thinking beyond this final. I knew that once we scored one or two goals, there was no looking back. The defence and midfield did well. The substitutes added a little bit of energy. The ticket to Cairo was already in our minds before the final took place,” said a jubilant Mgcoyi. The Banyana Banyana star had a hand in all three goals, and at the age of 33 she showed that she still had the magic touch.

Sundowns coach Agnes Nkosi, who filled in for head coach Jerry Tshabalala, was emotional as she thanked the players and Tshabalala for their hard work.

“I am over the moon and cannot describe my happiness. I thank the Sundowns management team and want to thank coach Jerry for assisting as a player coach. We cruised to victory because we played as a team and did everything as a team. We wanted to get to Egypt and we did it in emphatic style,” said the victorious Nkosi.

Sundowns play in the Hollywood Bets Super League. They proved to be good ambassadors for the local league. They will go into the eight-team Champions League tournament high on confidence.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis also congratulated Sundowns on social media. “Congratulations to Sundowns. They put SA on the map. Good luck in the Champions League. It was a well-deserved victory,” said Ellis.