We demand qualification for next Afcon and success in the World Cup qualifiers, says Safa boss Jordaan

Safa president Danny Jordaan has revealed the mandate that has been given to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

The 69-year-old Belgian was appointed in May but has not taken his seat on the bench, as he returned home for his second Covid-19 vaccination soon after his appointment.

Broos has been conspicuous by his absence in the intervening months and missed Bafana’s friendly against Uganda at Orlando Stadium in June‚ and also did not play a role in the team’s participation in the Cosafa Cup competition in Gqeberha in July.

He finally gets a chance to show what he is all about when Bafana face Zimbabwe in an away 2022 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on Friday, and in Monday's equally tricky outing against Ghana at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday.

Jordaan has expressed that Broos is expected to guide the national team to the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Afcon finals.