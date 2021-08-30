Target four points from the two qualifiers, Bafana told

With a youthful Bafana Bafana squad set to face the experienced players of Zimbabwe and Ghana in upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers, former striker Mark Williams predicts that SA will struggle against the two nations.

Bafana will meet Zimbabwe in the first of the qualifiers away on Friday at the National Sports Stadium in Harare at 3pm, before hosting Ghana on the following Monday at FNB Stadium at 6pm.

The Warriors have included players plying their trade abroad in their squad to face Bafana and Ethiopia in Group G.

Even though the English Premier League and its clubs have decided not to release players due to Covid-19 quarantine measures, Zimbabwe included them and are hopeful they will arrive.

Williams said Bafana, who have many players without international experience in the team, would not cope with the two nations. However, he said, it was a great opportunity for the footballers to make their mark.

“It will be difficult. I always believe that when you play against players that are playing abroad, they get all the experience and they bring from wherever they are playing in England, France, into their national team, which Ghana and Zimbabwe have got, so they already have the upper hand,” Williams told Sowetan yesterday.

“The one thing that I have been saying is that, because we have been trying all these experienced players as you can see, in the past we haven’t got the results.

“But sometimes, it’s nice for the players when they know there’s an opportunity for them to fight for position. Unlike before, when certain players knew they were going to play, and then you invite these young players and they are sitting on the bench, they don’t get a taste of the action

“So here is an opportunity for these young players also now to say, ‘Listen, I can get my jersey now’, and fight for it.”

Williams added that it would be good if Bafana get a draw away to Zimbabwe and win at home against Ghana.

“I think first when they go away, try not to lose and play for a point because some of these players haven’t played together,” he said.

“But you know, sometimes, if you believe, you can come away with good results. So who knows, if they can pick up four points, that would be good.

“You know if you get a win away, that’s a bonus because you must remember that Ethiopia is not an easy team. They shocked us before when we played them.”