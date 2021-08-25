Broos defends selecting inactive players in his squad
Bafana coach insists their 'quality' earned them slots
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has justified selecting numerous players who’re battling to feature at club level by saying he prioritises quality.
On Tuesday, Broos trimmed his provisional 31-member squad to face Zimbabwe and Ghana in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers to a final squad of 23 players. SA face Zimbabwe away on September 3, before hosting Ghana at FNB Stadium three days later...
