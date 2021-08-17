Skelem joins Maritzburg United
Maritzburg United have served a notice of intent to their DSTV Premiership rivals after signing attacking player Lelethu Skelem from Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old pacey striker, who was in Kaizer Chiefs’ radar, has established himself as an exciting young prospect during his two seasons in the top flight with Stellenbosch, as well as a championship-winning campaign in the First Division with the Cape side.
"I've received a nice warm welcome from the players, the coaches and the staff," Skelem told the club’s media department.
"I'm 100% t fully focused and happy to work with coach Ernst Middendorp, more especially as an international coach. There's that space for him to teach me more about football."
Pacey, mobile and with an eye for goals, Skelem will bring energy and industry to the Maritzburg front line.
"I will do my best for the team to help us get good results. To be in the top eight and to fight for the top four, that's the most important goal for me and also for the team," he said.
The club has confirmed that trusted hitman Judas Moseamedi has departed to Stellenbosch after two-and-a-half seasons with Maritzburg, having scored some crucial and memorable goals.
United also lost striker Thabiso Kutumela to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Maritzburg’s other new signings are Alfred Ndengane, Zukile Kewuti, Lifa Hlongwane, Brandon Theron, Richard Zumah, Rowan Human and goalkeeping pair Tato Lesoma and Renaldo Leaner.
Arrows will host provincial rivals United at Princess Magogo Stadium in their first outing of the season on Saturday afternoon.