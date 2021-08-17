Teacher unions reject cancellation of October school holidays

Five teacher unions have rejected intentions by the department of basic education to cancel the October school holidays to compensate for the days lost as a result of the early closure for the winter holidays.



This was communicated to the unions recognised by the Education Labour Relations Council, namely the SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu), National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA (Naptosa), SA Teachers Union (SAOU), National Teachers Union (Natu) and Professional Educators Union (PEU), on Saturday...