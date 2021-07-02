Chippa keen to avoid same mistakes after surviving playoffs

The Chilli Boys retained their status after Royal AM's no-show during the decisive mini-league, having collected 10 points.

After retaining their Premiership status, Chippa United team manager Morgan Mammila has promised the club will be run better in the new campaign.



