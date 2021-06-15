The PSL prepares to challenge Acting Judge Nyathi's order that forced the postponement of the playoffs

The protracted controversy over who will be automatically promoted to the Premiership next season took another twist on Tuesday afternoon after the Premier Soccer League Executive Committee (PSL) said they would seek leave to appeal the order that was handed down by Acting Judge Nyathi on Monday night.

The playoffs‚ which were supposed to have started on Tuesday‚ were postponed after Royal AM were granted an urgent interdict to stop the matches by Nyathi.

“The Executive Committee of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) today resolved to urgently seek leave to appeal against the order handed down by the Honourable Mr Acting Judge Nyathi of the Gauteng High Court on the evening of Monday 14 June 2021‚” read a statement from the PSL on Tuesday afternoon.

“Acting Judge Nyathi interdicted the end of season promotion/relegation play-offs that were due to commence at 15h00 on 15 June 2021.

"The PSL has been compelled to seek urgent relief as the last day of the official season is the 30th of June 2021.

"Many player contracts terminate on that date and any further delay in completing the play-offs places the start of the 2021/22 season at risk.”