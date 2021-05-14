Broos' approach music to the ears of De Reuck

Defender motivated by Bafana coach's declaration of playing youth

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck has been left flattered by new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' declaration that the core of his rebuilt team will be players under the age of 30.



During his introductory virtual media conference almost a fortnight ago, Broos underlined he intends to overhaul Bafana by minimising selecting players over the aforementioned age...