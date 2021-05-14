Mokwena wary of Ahly aggression on flanks and Sherif threat
Pitso's past adds intrigue to Champs League showdown
With former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane now coaching Al Ahly, all eyes across the African continent will be on these two heavyweights when they clash in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday (9pm).
Mosimane has escalated the hype in characteristic style by bringing his unrivalled mind games into play, bemoaning the fact the Brazilians are more well rested as their last game was on Sunday while his Red Devils participated in the domestic league a day later, playing out to a 1-all draw with Zamalek...
