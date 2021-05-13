Hlompho Kekana braces to face Pitso Mosimane

“It’s going to be a very emotional match for both sides because coach Pitso is there and the fact that in one of the previous encounters we managed to beat them 5-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in 2019. We have played them since that 5-0 win but I don’t think they have forgotten about it.

“We are a team that is very ambitious‚ we want to make sure that we win this match and put the team into the semi-finals stage. It is not going to be easy but we are ready for the challenge against a very good team that is coached by our former coach.”

Kekana went on to say that he will not hold back if he scores against Al Ahly over the two legs despite having worked with Mosimane for many years.

“I was never an Al Ahly player before and you know that coaches move all the times. Benni (McCarthy) is at AmaZulu and he was at Cape Town City before but he celebrated after beating them recently. So‚ we will have to celebrate if we beat them because it is a big match for the players and the fans and it will mean more than any other match.”