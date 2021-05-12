New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has revealed that his Belgian assistant-coach will be Macedonian-born Cedomir Janevski‚ the current head coach of Olympiakos Nicosia in Cyprus.

Broos‚ being presented to the media at Safa House in Nasrec on Wednesday‚ said he is collaborating with the SA Football Association (Safa) technical committee to appoint an “important” South African assistant in the coming days.

Broos said Janevski (59)‚ a defender for Yugoslavia and Macedonia in the 1980s and 1990s‚ will arrive in SA soon after Olympiakos meet Anorthosis Famagusta in the Cypriot Cup final in Nicosia on Saturday.

Broos also revealed that‚ as he needs to have his second shot of his Covid-19 vaccine in Belgium on June 4‚ Janevski and the SA assistant will take charge of potentially two friendlies to be played in early June.

“My Belgian assistant is not here for the moment because he is still working in Cyprus. He stays with his team as next Sunday he has a cup final‚” Broos said.