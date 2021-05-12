Soccer

New SA coach won't be influenced by agents

Broos promises to stand firm on selection

12 May 2021 - 08:56
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos arrived at the O.R Tambo International Airport on Monday night.
New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos arrived at the O.R Tambo International Airport on Monday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

In SA, it's common knowledge that agents and club coaches campaign for their players to be in the national team.

This, however, won't happen under the tutelage of Hugo Broos at Bafana Bafana. The 69-year-old Broos penned a five-year deal to replace Molefi Ntseki last week. Broos arrived in Mzansi on Monday night.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the public broadcaster yesterday, Broos put his foot down that he won't allow people to influence his team selection, despite his limited knowledge of local players.

"I can make my choices. I don't have to listen to anybody. Sometimes it's difficult to make choices but at this moment I am clean [referring to the fact he doesn't know players]. All the choices I have to make, I will make them because I don't have to come to people and ask for opinions or whatever,'' Broos told SABC Sports.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) winner with Cameroon also vowed his style of play is characterised by attractive football. 

"My philosophy is, I like fancy football. I like to see the team playing, not three, four individuals. I achieved that with Cameroon, we didn't have the best team [as far as individuals are concerned] when we went to Afcon, there were better teams but we won Afcon because we had a team not individuals. That made us win Afcon in 2017.''

The Confederation of African Football's (CAF) World Cup qualifiers were scheduled to start early next month until the continent's football controlling body decided to postpone them for November, citing "the disruption caused by Covid-19" as some of the reasons.

Bafana are in Group G alongside Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia. Only pool winners will represent the continent in Qatar.

Broos oozed confidence ahead of the World Cup qualification games.

"I know Ghana very well, Zimbabwe is dangerous and I think Ethiopia was in the group of Egypt. Every team can be beaten. We will see in November if SA will be ready to beat Ghana...it's possible,'' said Broos.

Belgian coach Broos arrives in SA on Monday night ready to present his Bafana masterplan to the nation

New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos arrives in South Africa on Monday night ready to begin the arduous task of reclaiming the national team's place at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Benni McCarthy on Bafana: ‘All I can say to Broos is good luck and all the best’

AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu and coach Benni McCarthy have said they are relieved that the SA Football Association (Safa) ended the speculation ...
Sport
5 days ago

Williams backs Broos's experience to fix Bafana

Bafana Bafana No1 Ronwen Williams has welcomed the arrival of Hugo Broos as national coach, reasoning that the veteran’s experience will come in ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X