Broos promises to stand firm on selection

In SA, it's common knowledge that agents and club coaches campaign for their players to be in the national team.

This, however, won't happen under the tutelage of Hugo Broos at Bafana Bafana. The 69-year-old Broos penned a five-year deal to replace Molefi Ntseki last week. Broos arrived in Mzansi on Monday night.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the public broadcaster yesterday, Broos put his foot down that he won't allow people to influence his team selection, despite his limited knowledge of local players.

"I can make my choices. I don't have to listen to anybody. Sometimes it's difficult to make choices but at this moment I am clean [referring to the fact he doesn't know players]. All the choices I have to make, I will make them because I don't have to come to people and ask for opinions or whatever,'' Broos told SABC Sports.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) winner with Cameroon also vowed his style of play is characterised by attractive football.

"My philosophy is, I like fancy football. I like to see the team playing, not three, four individuals. I achieved that with Cameroon, we didn't have the best team [as far as individuals are concerned] when we went to Afcon, there were better teams but we won Afcon because we had a team not individuals. That made us win Afcon in 2017.''

The Confederation of African Football's (CAF) World Cup qualifiers were scheduled to start early next month until the continent's football controlling body decided to postpone them for November, citing "the disruption caused by Covid-19" as some of the reasons.

Bafana are in Group G alongside Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia. Only pool winners will represent the continent in Qatar.

Broos oozed confidence ahead of the World Cup qualification games.

"I know Ghana very well, Zimbabwe is dangerous and I think Ethiopia was in the group of Egypt. Every team can be beaten. We will see in November if SA will be ready to beat Ghana...it's possible,'' said Broos.