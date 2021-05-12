Benni‚ Mothwa and Nurkovic win monthly awards

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy and the his goalkeeper Veli Mothwa were on Wednesday announced as March/April DStv Premiership’s coach and player of the month winners.

The other winner was Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic who won the goal of the month award for the solitary goal he scored when his team downed their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates 1-0 in March.

It is McCarthy’s successive coach of the month award after also winning it for the months of January/February.

It comes after Usuthu won seven and drawing one match against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns‚ which was also the only tie they failed to find the back of the net.

In that unbeaten run of March/April‚ the second-placed Usuthu scored 13 goals and only let in two‚ which is also the main reason why former Chippa United goal stopper Mothwa‚ won the player of the month gong.