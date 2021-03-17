Why Enyimba coach Osho expects a tough day at the office against Orlando Pirates

Enyimba FC coach Fatai Osho expects a tough day at the office when the Nigeria club faces Orlando Pirates in a Caf Confederation Cup group match at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

The visitors are top of the Group A standings after beating Libyan side Al-Ahly 2-1 while Pirates drew with ES Sefit of Algeria in Ghana in the first group matches played on Wednesday last week.

“We’re happy with the result we got in the last game against a very good team [Al-Ahly].

"We’re expecting the same from Orlando Pirates and we know them very well as we do watch the South African league‚” said Osho.

“Pirates have a lot of brilliant players‚ but I won’t be mentioning any names. As a team they’re more of a threat than individual players. They’re very good in the movements off the ball and their transition is superb.”

“We’re quite aware of that and we know what we’re coming up against [on Wednesday]. But we’ve prepared ourselves very well.”

The visitors are on a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions and Osha said they’re fighting to win this competition.

Attacking midfielder Augustine Oladapo and striker Chukwuma Mbaoma scored Enyimba’s goal against Libya's Al-Ahly last week and Osho said he wants to see the same commitment from his team when they meet Pirates. The Nigerian club are seeking o add the Confed Cup to the Caf Champions League they won in 2003 and 2004.

“We believe strongly that we have the team that can compete in the continent. We don’t want to make up the numbers and as we speak we’re one of the 16 teams competing for this trophy. We want the trophy and we strongly believe we’re a contender‚” added Osho.

“We want to go far in this competition and when I say far I mean we want to go as far as the final.”

Pirates won the Champions League in 1995 and were unlucky to lose in the Confed Cup final in 2015.