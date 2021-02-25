Municipality insists Charles Mopeli Stadium photos are misleading: people are welcome to come here

“We have Phase One wherein internal structures like the offices, boardroom, VIP area, car park, media centre, change rooms are being revamped at a cost of R11m. What is the use of us going to mow the grass now while we are still busy with revamping offices and the car park,” said Tsotetsi.

“The person who took the photos didn’t even bother to take the pictures of the car park where work is currently happening.

"We expect Phase One to be completed at the end of July or in the beginning August, and we expect the entire project to take up to four to five years to complete. But that will not stop us from using the facility.

“At this stage I can’t disclose the costs for the second phase, but it is going to focus on fixing the athletics track, the pitch, the drainage and irrigation system and the lights.

"The third phase will be the sorting out the pavilion on the other side of the field, and the fourth phase will include the indoor sports complex and the multipurpose hall.”

Tsotetsi said they will revamp the other venues in Phuthaditjhaba and Bluegumbosch Stadiums.