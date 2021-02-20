Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is pleased at the efficiency with which his team combining to achieve results on a consistent basis.

Downs this week notched win number 10 out of 16 with six draws beating Baroka FC 2-0 at Loftus Stadium on Saturday as they remain unbeaten.

Goals from Gaston Sirino and Peter Shalulile in the 63rd and 68th minutes saw the Brazilian trophy juggernaut well on course to retain the DStv Premiership title for a third season running‚ barring some unforeseen stuttering of the engine in the second half of the season.

Mngqithi was happy with his team’s response as within a rotation policy Sundowns’ combinations continue to flourish as players are seamlessly injected into the first team‚ his side negotiating a tricky match-up that was scoreless by the break with a double-goal second-half response.

“It was one of those games that was always going to be difficult for us. Baroka got three very good chances in the first half and the unfortunate part is was that it was situations we discussed in out tactical meetings‚” Downs’ co-coach said.

“But we managed to take control of the game and we dealt very well with their transition from defence into attack even though we were still not shrewd enough. At times were a little bit lethargic with our transitions and we were never really incisive enough in trying to get behind their defence.

“Nonetheless it was a good performance from the group. Denis Onyango kept us alive‚ we created some very good moments and I was particularly impressed with our second goal.

“After we scored the first goal‚ we looked like the team that one knows and took control of the game and I am happy with another clean sheet for the Denis and the group.”

Mngqithi also praised his substitutes who contributed to the team winning all the three points.

“Good work from the substitutes. I think Kermit Erasmus changed the complexion of the game and Lesedi Kapinga also brought some calmness into the play‚” the coach said.

“Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino‚ you know what you get from them and they gave us combinations for the second goal. I think overall we did the business – we wanted the three points and we got that.”

Sundowns are out of action this weekend as their match against Maritzburg United was postponed. They were due to have been in Algeria already‚ from Thursday‚ for their Caf Champions League Group B match against CR Belouizdad on Tuesday‚ but that game has also been postponed following Covid-19-related concerns raised by that country’s authorities.