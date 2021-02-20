World

Poland discovers Covid-19 variant found in SA as third wave looms

By Reuters - 20 February 2021 - 10:30
"The third wave of the pandemic is in Poland," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.
"The third wave of the pandemic is in Poland," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

Poland has discovered the Covid-19 variant first discovered in SA on its territory, the health minister said on Friday, as he warned that the country was entering a third wave of the pandemic.

Around 10% of coronavirus cases in Poland are currently estimated to be the British variant, and the discovery of another highly contagious mutation in the country adds to the worries of authorities facing a rising tide of infections.

"The third wave of the pandemic is in Poland," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference. "It is not a question of whether or not it will appear, but what size it will reach in the near future."

"Literally just a moment ago I received information that in addition to the British variant, the South African variant has appeared," he said.

Poland has loosened some restrictions, recently opening ski slopes as well as cinemas, hotels and theatres at up to 50% capacity, but authorities have warned that these measures may have to be rolled back depending on the pandemic situation.

A health ministry spokesman said earlier on Friday that there was a 20% week-to-week growth trend.

On Friday, Poland reported 8,777 new cases of the coronavirus and 241 deaths. In total, it has reported 1,623,218 cases of the coronavirus and 41,823 deaths.

Pfizer plans to test Covid-19 vaccine booster targeting the variant identified in SA

A top Pfizer Inc scientist says the company is in intensive discussions with regulators to test a booster shot version of its coronavirus vaccine ...
News
23 hours ago

South Africa advisers back Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after study

Two of the South African government's top advisers on COVID-19 backed Pfizer's vaccine on Friday, despite a study earlier this week showing that the ...
News
16 hours ago

SA scientists to discuss Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine study

SA scientists will meet on Thursday to discuss a laboratory study that suggests the dominant local coronavirus variant may reduce antibody protection ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X