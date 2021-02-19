Happy TTM want to add to Stellies' woes

The last time Stellenbosch won a DStv Premiership game was in January against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Coach Steve Barker's charges visit Tshakuma again this Sunday, with the second round tie set for Peter Mokaba Stadium (3.30pm).

They managed to register a 2-0 league win on January 26 against a Tshakhuma team that made headlines off the pitch for all the wrong reasons.

But Stellies face a different Tshakhuma team under the new ownership of Ditonkana Abram Sello and adviser Dylan Kerr.

Since Sello bought the club for a reported R40m from Masala Mulaudzi last month, TTM are yet to concede or lose a game. The Limpopo side registered two 1-0 wins over SuperSport United and Maritzburg United in the league and Nedbank Cup.

TTM stars Thabo Rakhale and Thabo Mnyamane said they want to register another win in the next league game against Stellies.

"A lot has changed in the team. We are being taken care of and are happy and enjoying ourselves again. The mood is high in the camp and we want to win the next league game against Stellenbosch," said Mnyamane, who scored the two goals in their last two wins.

Rakhale said they are playing as a team and want to continue their winning run. "I don't see ourselves losing the next game. The confidence in the team is high and we want the three points. We are no longer a laughing stock," added Rakhale.