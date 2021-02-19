Soccer

New owner has brought smile to players' faces

Happy TTM want to add to Stellies' woes

By Charles Baloyi - 19 February 2021 - 08:42
Rhulani Manzini of Tshakhuma FC celebrates goal with team mates during the DStv Premiership match between Black Leopards and Tshakhuma FC at Thohoyandou Stadium on December 16, 2020 in Thohoyandou, South Africa.
Rhulani Manzini of Tshakhuma FC celebrates goal with team mates during the DStv Premiership match between Black Leopards and Tshakhuma FC at Thohoyandou Stadium on December 16, 2020 in Thohoyandou, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The last time Stellenbosch won a DStv Premiership game was in January against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Coach Steve Barker's charges visit Tshakuma again this Sunday, with the second round tie set for Peter Mokaba Stadium (3.30pm).

They managed to register a 2-0 league win on January 26 against a Tshakhuma team that made headlines off the pitch for all the wrong reasons. 

But Stellies face a different Tshakhuma team under the new ownership of Ditonkana Abram Sello and adviser Dylan Kerr.

Since Sello bought the club for a reported R40m from Masala Mulaudzi last month, TTM are yet to concede or lose a game. The Limpopo side registered two 1-0 wins over SuperSport United and Maritzburg United in the league and Nedbank Cup.

TTM stars Thabo Rakhale and Thabo Mnyamane said they want to register another win in the next league game against Stellies.

"A lot has changed in the team. We are being taken care of and are happy and enjoying ourselves again. The mood is high in the camp and we want to win the next league game against Stellenbosch," said Mnyamane, who scored the two goals in their last two wins.

Rakhale said they are playing as a team and want to continue their winning run. "I don't see ourselves losing the next game. The confidence in the team is high and we want the three points. We are no longer a laughing stock," added Rakhale.

TTM's new owner paints rosy picture of club's future

Businessman hopes 'gamble' will pay off
Sport
1 day ago

Mnyamane's strike lifts TTM from danger zone

Revitalised Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila striker Thabo Mnyamane has dedicated his stunning free-kick against Maritzburg United to his son Micah. After ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X