Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League Group B match against CR Belouizdad on Tuesday has been postponed due to “further medical restrictions in Algeria”‚ the Pretoria club have disclosed.

Sundowns expressed their disappointment that the Confederation of African Football (Caf) informed them of the postponement only on Thursday‚ as they were about to leave for OR Tambo International Airport to board their flight. Downs said the travelling squad had been granted visas by the Algerian authorities.

Sundowns are the second South African club to have a Champions League match postponed due to concerns over numbers of Covid-19 in this country. Kaizer Chiefs were denied visas by the Moroccan authorities for their Group C match away against Wydad Casablanca this past Saturday‚ and that game has been rescheduled to Cairo‚ Egypt‚ on Sunday‚ February 28.

Sundowns said they are awaiting Caf’s direction on the fate of their away match against Belouizdad.