Junior Khanye to Siphelele Ntshangase: Please leave Kaizer Chiefs right now
Outspoken former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye has weighed in on the Siphelele Ntshangase conundrum and believes the playmaker must leave the club.
Khanye told TimesLIVE that Ntshangase does not have a future at Naturena.
“There is no doubt that he is a highly talented player‚ but I think going to Chiefs was a wrong move from the beginning‚ considering the coach that was there at the time‚” said Khanye.
“My advice to him and his agent is to look for a team like AmaZulu‚ Chippa United‚ Celtic or Black Leopards because he will fit in there like a glove to hand and there is less pressure.
"He can even go back to Baroka because those coaches there also believe in ball players. To be honest‚ he doesn’t have a future at Chiefs because he has been sitting there for a long time and nothing has happened."
Ntshangase joined Amakhosi in January 2018 from Baroka to much fan-fare‚ but he failed to command a regular place under coaches Giovanni Solinas‚ Ernst Middendorp and Gavin Hunt.
He has made only five appearances in all competitions this season and Khanye said he must consider moving to clubs like AmaZulu‚ Bloemfontein Celtic‚ Black Leopards‚ Chippa United or Baroka who will suit his style of play and there is less pressure.
“If I was part of the technical team of Chiefs‚ I was going to mix him with players like Kearyn Baccus and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and get an anchor for them‚ maybe something could come out‚" he said.
"His distribution is very good and at Leopards he used to score goals‚ so you just have to work on these things of modern football where he must drop back and help in trying to get the ball back.
“I have a problem with his work rate because he is a little bit lazy‚ but that is something that you can work on. He was played as a number 10 but does not score goals or contribute assists. He was working on one gear and he didn’t realise that he was playing for Chiefs.”
Khanye said as Ntshangase nears the end of his contract at Chiefs‚ he must continue to work hard and be professional.
“He must continue to attend training sessions‚ be highly motivated and professional and continue to respect coaches‚ fellow team-mates‚ the chairman Bra K (Kaizer Motaung)‚ Bobby Motaung and everyone.
"He must show respect and do whatever the coach wants him to do at training or during matches if opportunities to play come his way because he has a contract to honour. He must also show maturity by respecting opinions of people who will be talking about him because people are going to talk about him.”
In June last year Chiefs offered Ntshangase one-year extension to his contract as they were appealing the crippling transfer ban that was handed by Fifa over former player Andriamirado ’Dax’ Andrianarimanana.