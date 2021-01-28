Junior Khanye to Siphelele Ntshangase: Please leave Kaizer Chiefs right now

Outspoken former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye has weighed in on the Siphelele Ntshangase conundrum and believes the playmaker must leave the club.

Khanye told TimesLIVE that Ntshangase does not have a future at Naturena.

“There is no doubt that he is a highly talented player‚ but I think going to Chiefs was a wrong move from the beginning‚ considering the coach that was there at the time‚” said Khanye.

“My advice to him and his agent is to look for a team like AmaZulu‚ Chippa United‚ Celtic or Black Leopards because he will fit in there like a glove to hand and there is less pressure.

"He can even go back to Baroka because those coaches there also believe in ball players. To be honest‚ he doesn’t have a future at Chiefs because he has been sitting there for a long time and nothing has happened."