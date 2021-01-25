Swallows coach Truter analyses stalemate with Downs
With extra rest 'it would have been a different scoreline'
Swallows coach Brandon Truter has blamed tiredness for his side’s come-from-behind 1-all draw at Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend, implying they would have won the game with more days to rest before this top-of-the-table clash.
Swallow netted deep in stoppage time courtesy of Musa Nyatama to cancel out Kermit Erasmus’s 45th- minute strike at Lucas Moripe Stadium. The stalemate meant the two teams remain neck and neck at the summit of the table on 27 points. Downs boast a better goal difference.
“I think we were really tired. We can’t run away from that, it’s a fact. They had extra days to rest and it counted at the end. But in that tiredness we could have gone 1-0 up with Fawaaz Basadien,’’ said Truter. Basadien squandered one of the few chances in the first half.
“If we were not as tired as we were, I think we could have had a better first half and got 1-0 up. [Ruzaigh] Gamildien usually buries those chances he got but with fatigue, [good] decision-making and good technique go out the window. On a better day or with extra days [to rest] it would have been a different scoreline.’’
Before this game, the Dube Birds had last played on Wednesday (playing out to another 1-1 draw against Chippa United at home), while the Brazilians’ last outing before meeting Swallows was against Bloemfontein Celtic on Tuesday.
“Fatigue is a big worry for us, hence I am giving the players two days off. We will come back [to training] Tuesday [tomorrow] afternoon. We have to refresh. We will try and manage it [fatigue],’’ Truter insisted.
The same way Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi felt Swallows’ goal was offside, Truter also had a sense that Erasmus scored from an offside position. The Swallows coach also felt referee Luxolo Badi should have awarded them a free-kick in the build up to Downs’ goal.
“[There was] a foul that wasn’t given on Gamildien in the centre of the park, he turned [the ball] over and it was a forward pass. My defender set Erasmus in an offside position, I am not too sure,’’ said Truter.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.