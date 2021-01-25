Barker feels Stellies made strong statement against Chiefs

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is of the view that their performance in Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Kaizer Chiefs proved they are not a team to be underestimated.

However, Barker still bemoaned missed opportunities. The Stellies coach demanded his troops to be clinical upfront, saying that will result in them winning games.

“We created two big chances just after halftime. We have to take those chances because it’s one thing keeping the team out but to win a game you have to take your chances,’’ said Barker.

“I think we showed our character and personality as a club. We also showed our identity, that we are not a team that people can come and push over. People have to work hard to beat us. We just need to take our chances. We need a little bit of confidence and composure in front of goals and then we will win games.’’

The former University of Pretoria trainer suggested it was important for them to keep a clean sheet, having conceded heavily in their past few outings. Barker also embraced the point they earned against high-flying Chiefs.

“After conceding three in midweek [in the 3-2 defeat at home to Baroka] and seven goals in five games we needed to tighten up and a clean sheet was really a target for us. I knew if we could get a clean sheet that we would get chances to win it,’’ said Barker.

“It’s a well-earned point against a team like Chiefs. They are a big club and it stays that way. They were coming from three wins on the trot, so to get a point against them isn’t a bad thing at all.’’