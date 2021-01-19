Legendary South African football administrator Abdul Bhamjee has died aged 83.

Bhamjee, who died on Monday night, was one of the founders of the much-professionalised National Soccer League (NSL) when it broke away from the old National Professional Soccer League (NPSL) in 1985.

The initial 78‚000-seater FNB Stadium‚ begun in Nasrec in 1986 and completed in 1989‚ is credited as having been his brainchild.

The NSL was the precursor to the current Premier Soccer League‚ and tapped into the potential of sponsorship and television broadcast revenue with far more effectively than previously.

As PRO‚ Bhamjee was known for the excitement and hype he brought to the new league.

Johannesburg resident Yusuf Stemela‚ a close friend of Bhamjee’s son‚ Mohamed Bhamjee‚ confirmed the news. He said Bhamjee’s funeral was taking place at Westpark Cemetery in Montgomery Park‚ Johannesburg on Tuesday morning‚ and it was unlikely a family member would answer their phones.

“Abdul Bhamjee had been living in Botswana‚ but his family had brought him back to Johannesburg because he was ill. He had been ill for some time‚” Stemela said.

The breakaway from the NPSL to the NSL was led by Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung‚ NSL chairman Cyril Kobus and the new money-spinning league’s fast-talking PR head Bhamjee.