Soccer

England recall would mean everything to me, says Stones

By Reuters - 19 January 2021 - 08:59
Manchester City's John Stones celebrates scoring their third goal.
Manchester City's John Stones celebrates scoring their third goal.
Image: CLIVE BRUNSKILL

Manchester - John Stones has established himself at the heart of the Manchester City defence this season and he hopes his return to form will prompt England coach Gareth Southgate to bring him back into the national squad.

Stones, who has not played for England side since 2019, has forged a formidable centre back partnership with Ruben Dias at City. The pair have conceded one goal in the 10 games they have started together.

Stones, who scored twice in City's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, told British media an England recall "would mean everything".

"Watching them on TV is something no player wants to do," said Stones. "All I can do is get a run of games and impress Gareth. If it happens it happens."

Stones was hailed as one of England's brightest talents when he arrived at City from Everton for 47.5 million pounds in 2016 but struggled to hold down a regular place under Pep Guardiola.

The 26-year-old made just 16 league appearances last season and said he often put too much pressure on himself when he was given an opportunity.

"When you do get a chance, you don't perform because you are putting too much pressure on yourself," he added. "I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and tell myself I was doing everything to get back, to keep the faith, keep grinding away."

Solskjaer says Liverpool clash a reality check for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Sunday’s Premier League match at champions Liverpool will be a test of his team’s title ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ferguson says management all about results, backs Rooney to succeed

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes Wayne Rooney's knowledge of the game and presence and will serve him well in his role as ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X