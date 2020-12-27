Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane recovers from Covid-19
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has been cleared of Covid-19‚ and can resume coaching the Cairo giants after testing positive just less than two weeks ago.
Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane tweeted his thanks for the support he has received in Egypt and South Africa while he has been self-isolating with the illness that has gripped the world in a pandemic.
“Finally‚ the virus is out my system. Thanks to everybody for the love and support during the past difficult two weeks‚” Mosimane wrote on his official Twitter account.
“God Bless‚ Shukran [Thank you]. Al Hamdoulilla [Praise be to Allah]. Can’t wait to reunite with the Mosimane and Al Ahly Family.”
Ahly confirmed the return from the virus and to the bench of the Egyptian giants on their official website.
“Al Ahly’s Director of Football Sayed Abdelhafiz announced on Saturday that our head coach Pitso Mosimane recovered from Covid-19‚” Ahly’s statement read.
“Abdelhafiz said that Mosimane’s Covid-19 test came out negative and he will be back to lead the team.
“The Red Eagles are currently preparing to face Al Ittihad Alexandria on Monday in the third fixture of the Egyptian Premier League.”
Ahly had announced on Wednesday‚ December 16 that Mosimane had tested positive for the virus and would be self-isolating at home.
Mosimane’s positive Covid-19 test had come after his team beat Misr Lel Makkasa 3-1 in their opening match of the 2020-21 Egyptian Premier League season.
The coach consequently then could not take charge of Ahly’s 3-0 league home win against Ghazl El Mahalla on December 18‚ and 1-0 away win against AS SONIDEP of Niger on Wednesday‚ in the first leg of their 2020-21 Caf Champions League fixture.
Ahly are defending the ninth Champions League crown they won in 2019-20‚ where Mosimane guided the Red Devils from the semifinal stage having joined them from Sundowns in late September‚ beating bitter Cairo rivals Zamalek 2-1 in the final on December 1.