TS Galaxy has gone five matches without a victory

Malesela admits he's under pressure

17 December 2020 - 08:05
Neville Khoza Journalist
Dan Malesela of TS Galaxy FC
Dan Malesela of TS Galaxy FC
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela admits that he is under pressure following five matches without registering a victory.

Following their 0-2 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday, their second in a row, Malesela wants to change the fortunes of the club around.

“It is a lot of pressure because now we don’t want to get to a situation of desperation. We don’t want to be desperate,” Malesela told the media after the game.

“We’ve set ourselves the standard, and we should be somewhere with points, and we are not there yet, so it puts a lot of pressure, I can tell you that. We’ve to get maximum points on the last day of the year [against Cape Town City on Saturday].”

Malesela also blamed his side's mistakes against Sundowns as he feels they gave them the goals on Tuesday. “That’s why I don’t want to get a goal down in matches because then it puts a lot of pressure on the players, and we don’t need that,” Malesela said.

“We donated the first goal because we lost the ball with no pressure. The second one also, partial pressure and then we gave the ball away, so it's our own mistakes which led to the defeat.

“But as long as we continue playing and are persistent on playing and moving the ball ... then we will get results.

“Sometimes we move the ball, and it looks good. The next thing we slow down, and it doesn’t hurt the opponents because I thought Sundowns was beginning to tire a bit late in the game, and we let them off the hook.”

Galaxy will want to end the year on a positive note with a victory when they meet Cape Town City on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium.

Makaringe's late strike earns Pirates victory against 10-man Chippa

Orlando Pirates claimed a valuable and last gasp 1-0 win over ten-men Chippa United during their DStv Premiership encounter at the Orlando Stadium on ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Arrows make good on their promise to beat AmaZulu as they win the KwaZulu-Natal derby

Party-poopers Golden Arrows beat AmaZulu 2-0 at Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday night to dampen the celebratory mood that has accompanied their city ...
Sport
15 hours ago

