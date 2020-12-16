Increasingly pressured Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has pleaded with the club's supporters not to their backs on his struggling charges as they continue to limp from one disappointing result to the next.

Chiefs have had a horror start to the season under Hunt‚ who joined the side in September‚ and given that the ailing Naturena-based side have not won a game since beating Chippa United in October‚ a victory would be considered something akin to a Christmas miracle at this stage.

Hunt conceded that the situation is becoming increasingly dire after he watched Chiefs lurch to a third defeat of the season against Supersport United on Tuesday night.

"With the supporters you obviously want them to stay with the team in good times and bad‚ and obviously this is the bad time‚ but we all know what the situation is if you understand‚ if you look at football you will know‚ you know what has happened that couldn't happen in the beginning of the season‚" he said.

"But we have got to believe in the players‚ you know‚ you've got to help the players to up their game. They did have a big fall off last [season] from when they were way in front (Chiefs led the standings for the better part of the season but were pipped to the title by Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day of the campaign).

"And then obviously there's been a big‚ huge drop off and we need to stick with the players‚ and try to get through this rough period. So‚ you know‚ that's what happens."

Chiefs conceded their 10th goals of season in only seven outings in the 2-1 defeat to United and a once stingy defensive line is leaking like a sieve. A goal from Bradley Grobler on the stroke of halftime and a second from Sipho Mbule in the 52nd minute were enough to secure United the win that survived a late penalty from Legogang Manyama in the 88th minute.

And in a season they were expected to challenge for honours under Hunt‚ they are a lowly 12th place on the premiership standings and just five points away from bottom side Maritzburg United.

Perhaps Hunt can draw solace from the fact that Chiefs have played some good football at times during this tumultuous period‚ even though they have very little to show for their effort.

The errors committed by goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in their last two matches - in the 2-2 draw with Black Leopards and in the 2-1 defeat to United - certainly did not help matters as the points could have been a world of difference for a side that cannot buy a win at the moment.

"I thought we played very‚ very well [against United]. In the first half we certainly had three or four unbelievable chances before they even had a chance at goal. They never had a chance‚" he said.

"And then we went 1-0 down and then the second half as well‚ same error again [from Khune]‚ bad error‚ and then we are 2-0 down. But we had enough chances to win the game. But you can't [always] pick it up at 2-0 down in every game‚ and try to come back from that."

"Obviously we are all frustrated because every week we are giving away a start and then trying to come back from that‚ and you know it is something that‚ you know‚ I do not think I am used to. But it is what it is and we have got to stick together and find soldier on."

Chiefs play their last match of the year before the Christmas break when they face Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.