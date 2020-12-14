Coach cautions against expectation to win all trophies
Zinnbauer dedicates win to his son, calls for calm
Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer hasn’t allowed the excitement of winning the MTN8 to make him think the Buccaneers are now world-beaters who can win all trophies.
Pirates finally snapped their six-year trophy-drought by outclassing Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend. Deon Hotto and Thembinkosi Lorch struck in either half for Bucs, cancelling out Celtic’s early goal by Siphelele Luthuli.
Zinnbauer, who joined Pirates in December last year, was reluctant to promise that the MTN8 was the first of many trophies the Soweto giants would win this season. The Sea Robbers still have a chance to win the league, the CAF Confed Cup and the Nedbank Cup.
“It [the MTN8] was my first time to win a cup. Yes, last season we had a chance to win the league but other teams had better chances than us. It’s a long way for [a] next title. I know the supporters and the press they think we can fight for the next step, but there’s a long way to go,’’ said Zinnbauer.
“At the moment we’re not in the right position to say we can fight for the [remaining] titles or the league. There are other clubs ahead of us. We don’t speak about titles now.’’
The 60-year-old Bucs tactician also dedicated his maiden piece of silverware on SA soil to his son, Fabio, who remains unconscious after being involved in a car accident in Germany two months ago.
“For me, personally, it [the MTN8] is the title for my son, Fabio. It’s a difficult time for my whole family ... to come back to Africa [while Fabio was still in a coma] wasn’t easy. I hope we get him back,’’ said Zinnbauer.
Towards the end of October, Zinnbauer rushed to see Fabio in his native Germany immediately after their 3-0 thumping of Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of the same tournament’s semifinal.
Meanwhile, following Thulani Hlatshwayo’s comments midweek that he’d allow Happy Jele to lift the MTN8 cup should they win it, the absence of the latter in the game-day team raised eyebrows. Zinnbauer said Jele “was sick”, hence wasn’t part of the team at the weekend.
