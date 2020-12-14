Zinnbauer dedicates win to his son, calls for calm

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer hasn’t allowed the excitement of winning the MTN8 to make him think the Buccaneers are now world-beaters who can win all trophies.

Pirates finally snapped their six-year trophy-drought by outclassing Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend. Deon Hotto and Thembinkosi Lorch struck in either half for Bucs, cancelling out Celtic’s early goal by Siphelele Luthuli.

Zinnbauer, who joined Pirates in December last year, was reluctant to promise that the MTN8 was the first of many trophies the Soweto giants would win this season. The Sea Robbers still have a chance to win the league, the CAF Confed Cup and the Nedbank Cup.

“It [the MTN8] was my first time to win a cup. Yes, last season we had a chance to win the league but other teams had better chances than us. It’s a long way for [a] next title. I know the supporters and the press they think we can fight for the next step, but there’s a long way to go,’’ said Zinnbauer.