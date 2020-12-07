Pirates need to find scoring boots to win MTN8 final

Despite venturing into the transfer market to beef up their squad, Orlando Pirates have not been convincing in the DStv Premiership.

Bucs have won two matches and drawn four in the league, and because of their transfer activities, many have been tipping them to challenge champions Mamelodi Sundowns for the championship title.

Pirates drew 2-2 against Cape Town City at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch at the weekend. Before their game against the Citizens, Bucs were held to a 1-1 draw by Baroka at home. Stellenbosch and AmaZulu also held them to 1-1 scores this season.

This Saturday, the Soweto giants play in the MTN8 Cup final against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Bucs will have to bring their A-game and work on their defense and finishing to end their five-year trophy drought.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer defended his recruits and said they needed more time to make things happen.

“We fought for the three points but we did not have luck on our side. I am happy with the performance but not with the result. The new players played well but we need a little bit of luck. There is no magic here as we have to work, and they also need more time to settle into the set-up,” said Zinnbauer.

“We created enough chances to win the game. I am upset with the result,” he added.

Mduduzi Mdantsane and Abbubaker Mobara scored for the home side. But Vincent Pule helped Pirates to come back twice from behind with two goals. Zinnbauer is hoping for Lady Luck in the cup final against Celtic.

“We do not have luck, and if you don’t score, you will not win the game. Hopefully, we will get it right next week (in the final),” said Zinnbauer.

Meanwhile, Bucs' cup final opponents Celtic scraped through to the next phase of the CAF Confederation Cup through a penalty shootout win over Maniema Union on Saturday. Celtic had won the first leg 2-0 the previous weekend but surprisingly allowed the DR Congo side to beat them via the same scoreline at home on Saturday afternoon. The under-strength Free State side, who had rested senior players ahead of this weekend's final in Durban, managed to hold their nerve to win the shootout 3-2.